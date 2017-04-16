Guidelines to regulate social media in Bhagalpur

Authorities in Bihar’s Bhagalpur have issued guidelines to regulate “unchecked and provocative” information on social media. The move is aimed to check unauthenticated news circulated in name of “freedom of expression” just by forwarding. It followed rumours about “meat pieces thrown” at a temple last week.

“Only a person who can take full responsibility should become a group admin. The group admin must know all the members of the group. The admin should immediately remove any posts, which could be rumours or threaten communal cohesion,’’ Bhagalpur District Magistrate Adesh Titarmare said in his 14 April order. “The admin should give rebuttal of such posts and remove the member who had posted it.’’ He said that that concerned police stations must be informed about “rumours and posts threatening communal harmony”.

Titarmare said that a group admin would be held guilty if action is taken after any controversial post on a group. “Provoking or hurting sentiments in name of any religion always threatens communal tension.’’

Titarmare told The Sunday Express that the order was just a reminder to citizens, particularly youths, about existing legal provisions to check any provocative information on social media that can cause communal tension.

