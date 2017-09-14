Guard coach of Jammu Rajdhani derails at New Delhi Railway Station

The guard coach was located at the end of the coach. (PTI/Files/Image for representational purposes) The guard coach was located at the end of the coach. (PTI/Files/Image for representational purposes)

The guard coach of the Jammu Rajdhani derailed on arrival on Thursday at the New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am. No casualties have been reported so far. The coach was located at the end of the train.

“Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express which was entering at platform no 15 of New Delhi railway station derailed around 6.20 a.m,” Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson told news agency IANS.

On September 7, the engine and the power car of the Ranch Rajdhani Express, which was on its way to Delhi, had derailed at the Shivaji Bridge just before it set foot into the New Delhi Railway Station. No casualties had been reported as the train had been moving at a relaxed pace. One person had been reported injured.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

