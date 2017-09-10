Guard arrested for ‘raping’ 5-year-old girl inside school in Delhi

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination, which confirmed she was sexually assaulted. Doctors informed police that the girl, who is now undergoing counselling, is mentally distressed. (Representational Image) The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination, which confirmed she was sexually assaulted. Doctors informed police that the girl, who is now undergoing counselling, is mentally distressed. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old security guard of a public school in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl inside a classroom on Saturday afternoon. According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the accused allegedly raped the girl, a Class I student, inside the classroom around 11.45 am.

A case was registered on the basis of the girl’s statement. The accused has been arrested and police are questioning him. DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad confirmed the development. Police said the accused would also “pick and drop students” from their homes.

A senior officer of Shahdara district said the girl’s parents have filed a written complaint. “The accused had been working at the school for three years. The incident came to light on Saturday evening, when the girl’s parents approached police. Her mother told police the girl had complained of pain in her genitals,” the officer said.

Police said the alleged incident took place when the girl was going to the bathroom. “The accused, who was returning after delivering food to some teachers, stopped her, took her inside a classroom, and allegedly raped her,” the officer said.

He then allegedly asked her to return to class and not tell anyone. “Her parents told police that she initially refused to speak to anyone when she returned home. Later, she broke down and told her parents what had happened,” an officer said, adding that she alleged she had been raped by a man “wearing a cap”.

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination, which confirmed she was sexually assaulted. Doctors informed police that the girl, who is now undergoing counselling, is mentally distressed. “Police went to the school and gathered details about the accused. On the basis of the girl’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC Section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police are trying to ascertain if any other student was targeted in the past,” the officer said.

