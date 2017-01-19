Guajrat: Over 800 job-seekers gather at Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant, cops drive them away

The police managed to disperse the crowd. (Representational image) The police managed to disperse the crowd. (Representational image)

The under-construction car manufacturing facility of Japanese auto manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corp at Hansalpur was literally mobbed by over 800 youths seeking employment on Wednesday. These youths carrying their certificates and other documents turned up at the plant site for an “open interview” after seeing a “fake” recruitment advertisement, official sources said.

“After seeing a WhatsApp message about an open interview, about 800 persons turned up at the Suzuki’s car manufacturing site. When the local management of the company and the police officials tried to convince and disperse the gathering, they got violent and pelted stones. The police later managed to disperse them,” Avantika Singh Aulakh, the collector of Ahmedabad told The Indian Express.

“The authorities are trying to ascertain the source of this WhatsApp message,” Aulakh added about the incident at the plant that is located in Mandal taluka of Ahmedabad district.

Meanwhile, officials of the company expressed surprise at the turn of events at the plant which is expected to be commissioned around next month. “We understand that it was due to a fake message in social media. The company is too surprised with the development,” stated sources in the company while reacting to the events that unfolded at the plant.

“We have lodged an FIR against unidentified people under sections of cyber laws since a message went viral on social media about the recruitment by the company. We tackled the situation with care and resolved the issue. Though there were 600 to 700 youths who had gathered for the interview there was some commotion but we reached on time and got the situation under control,” said Ahmedabad SP Rajendra Asari.