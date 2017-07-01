GST will usher in a new era in the country: Jharkhand BJP

Jharkhand unit of BJP said on Saturday the introduction of GST will help develop the nation afresh. Jharkhand unit of BJP said on Saturday the introduction of GST will help develop the nation afresh.

The Jharkhand unit of BJP said on Saturday the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) will help develop the nation afresh. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roll out of GST, party’s state unit spokesman Rajesh Kumar Shukla said a new era has begun in the country of 130 crore people in which all sections of the society will benefit, strengthening nationalism and a sense of unity, according to a party press release.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers and distributing sweets in the presence of BJYM’s state unit president Amit Kumar and state in-charge and national general secretary Bhartendu Kumar.

Congratulating the prime minister, they said the country has entered in the group of those countries where GST is in force. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley following the implementation of GST, an official release said.

