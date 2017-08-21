GST will boost affordable housing in state, says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI Photo)

Stating that the GST would boost the state’s housing projects, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said the government had decided to sanction 4.5 lakh more affordable houses across Maharashtra. He said construction of 3 lakh houses was already under way. The CM was interacting with people from across the state through his programme Mi Mukhya Mantri Boltoy. Fadnavis responded to questions from rural and urban individuals on affordable housing.

“The GST will not have any adverse impact on affordable housing. To the contrary, it will help as it makes provisions to check the unscrupulous transactions and also rationalise the taxes. The tax imposed on the building material such as cement shows a decline from 31 per cent to 28 per cent,” he said.

Responding to the questions on eligibility criteria, he said, “The state has provided various housing schemes… There is a housing project for landless poor, which provides them plot and financial aid for building a home. For self financing individuals meeting the eligibility criteria, there are subsidies in the interest rates on loans. Apart from government projects, there are incentives for public-private partnership.”

Replying to a question from a resident in a BDD chawl, Fadnavis said, “The redevelopment of BDD chawls has ensured the fungible FSI would help provide bigger houses from 169 sq ft to 500 sq ft to the residents. We have ensured residents benefit and not developers.”

