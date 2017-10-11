GST will be reviewed once Rahul Gandhi becomes PM: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar

UP Congress President Raj Babbar (second from left) with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. (Source: PTI Photo) UP Congress President Raj Babbar (second from left) with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. (Source: PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Wednesday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be reviewed once party vice-president Rahul Gandhi became the prime minister and that it would not exceed 18 per cent.

“GST will be reviewed once Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of the country, it will not exceed 18 per cent and the interests of small businesses, youth and farmers will be safeguarded,” he said at a party function.

The misdeeds of the BJP-led government at the Centre would be exposed once Rahul Gandhi became the prime minister, Babbar said. Exhorting the partymen to uproot the saffron party, he said they should do so to bring the country back on track.

Alleging that the BJP and RSS were misguiding the youth in the name of nationalism, Babbar asked the party cadre to expose them. Asking the party workers to identify their areas of strength, he directed them to prepare themselves to face the BJP leaders spreading lies and indulging in drama.

Babbar also recalled the sacrifices of the Congress leaders. Party MP Sanjay Singh and former Union minister Jitin Prasada also addressed the partymen on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App