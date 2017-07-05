Latest News
GST to benefit our economy: Arjun Ram Meghwal to traders

"The implementation of the GST will bring investment and increase exports. A single tax system will help traders and they should not be worried about it," Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday during a meeting with business associations.

By: PTI | Bikaner | Published:July 5, 2017 7:14 pm
Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal has assuaged the concerns of traders over the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying that it would benefit the country’s economy. He said that the country was undergoing to rapid changes and the GST would create an integrated market at the national level. “The implementation of the GST will bring investment and increase exports. A single tax system will help traders and they should not be worried about it,” Meghwal said on Tuesday during a meeting with business associations.

Meghwal hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps taken in the direction of economic reforms and said that with the use of technology, the tax system would become transparent.

“The government is committed to resolving problems related to the implementation of the GST. GST Suvidha Centres have also started working at all the Central Excise Tax offices,” he added.

