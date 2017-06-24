GST to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir from July 1: Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (File Photo)

Describing the ongoing fight against terrorists in the Valley entering a decisive phase, Jammu Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conveyed its ruling ally People’s Democratic Party that Goods and Services Tax (GST) shall be implemented in the state from July 1, otherwise it will not be able to control the situation arising out of its non-implementation on that day.

“Hum koi kursi se bandhey hue nahin hein. Jis party ne, jis soch ne Syama Prasad Mookerjee ko kurban kiya hai, Jammu Kashmir ke woh log jinhoney apney shaheedon ko kurban kiya hai; Hum kursi ke saath bandey nahi reh saktey agar hum Bharatiya hityon ki nayaya nahi kar saktey. (We are not sticking to chair. In view of the party and the ideology for which Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the people of the state sacrificed their lives, we cannot stick to the chair if we cannot protect the national interest),” said Singh while addressing a seminar on “Jammu & Kashmir: The present scenario & our responsibilities and our duties”. The seminar was organised in Jammu by Dr Syama Prasad Mookeree Research Foundation, New Delhi.

Criticising opposition for launching a misinformation campaign in the name of Sainik Colony or exclusive Kashmiri Pandit townships in the Valley, he said “kei tarah ki batey kar rahey hein, yeh log GST par baat kar rahey hein iske babjood ki yeh 1 July ke baad jahan lagu honeywala hai” (These people are talking about many things about GST despite the fact that it is going to be implemented in the state after July 1). “Humney bhi yeh sapasht kar diya, sarkar mein apney sathiyon ko keh diya hai ki 1 July se yahan GST lagna chahiye, aur again nahin lagega to hum sambhal nahin payengey. (We too have made it clear to our allies in the government that GST shall be made applicable in the state from July 1 and if it is not done then we will not be able to control the situation arising thereof),” he added.

Significantly, Deputy CM’s remarks came a week after special session of the State Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on its first day without discussing GST so as to enable an all party delegation to first study and submit its report on the issue.

He also referred to the supreme sacrifice made by Mookerjee for unity and integrity of the nation, saying “Hum is samay ek transition phase se gujar rahe hein, Ek nirnayak itihasik morh par hein. (We are passing through a transition phase, a decisive and historic phase in Jammu and Kashmir), said Singh who also happens to be a senior BJP leader.”Jammu Kashmir

“Jammu Kashmir mein jo Pakistan dwara, algaavwadion dwara, anti-national forces dwara jo jahan par kutharaghat hai, aur jis tarekey se hum jahan par uska virodh hi nahi kar rahey usko samapat karney ke liye jis parkar ki koshishein ho rahi hein, mujyeh lagta hai..jis tarah se humari Kendra sarkar aur humari rajya sarkar aur Jammu Kashmir ki desh bhagat log ek jut ho ker hum larh rehay hein, aaney wale waqt mein iska ek nirnayak faisla hoga aur yeh nirnayak faisla yo mein kehta hoon woh bharat ke paksh mein hoga, rashtrawad ke paksh mein hoga, hum jeetengey, hum kamjab hongey. (The way we are not only fighting the mechanisation of Pakistan and the separatists, but initiating measures to wipe out them, I believe that in coming time it will lead us to a lasting solution which will be in favour of India. We will win, we will succeed), Singh added.

The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on Jammu and Kashmir, there is desperation among separatists and also within Pakistan today, Deputy CM said. It has been for the first time that Jammu Kashmir has been a subject matter of priority for the government at the Centre, he said, adding that “priority of our government is not appeasement, but to strengthen nationalist forces and also to fight out subversive and separatist elements”.

Referring to Central government’s decision not to hold talks with Pakistan or anybody else under the shadow of the gun, he recalled that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh came during turmoil last year and invited everybody for talks. State Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also wrote letters, but they did not come, he said in reference to separatists. They even closed their doors on all parliamentary delegation who went to their doorstep, apparently telling them that they do not want to talk. “Our government at the Centre and in the state also made it clear to them that if they do not want to talk with those people then we will also not talk with them,” he added.

“Aur aaj jis tarikey se pichley kuch samay se, apney dekha atankwaad ke khilaaf jis tarah se wahan par abhiyan chala hai, pichley ek mahiney mein lagbag 36 se 40 ugarwadi marey gey hein. Humney sapasht kar diya ki rashtrahit par koi compromise nahi kargengey. (The way a campaign has been launched in the Valley for past some time, nearly 36 to 40 terrorists have been killed in one month alone. We have made it clear that there will be no compromise on national interest), Singh said.

It has been for the first time that NIA after coming to know that hawala money from Pakistan is being used to fund separatism and stone pelting conducted raids in the Valley. “Aur wohi algavwadi jo humarey samvidhaan ko nahin mantey, humarey system ko nahin mantey, chahey Geelani ka rishtedaar hai, chahey waki log hein, Nayeem Khan jaisey separatist hein, unko wahan ja kar apni expalanation deni padi. Unko batana padeyga, apni safai deni padegi, unpar action hooga, yeh sapasht hai. (The same very separatists who did not believed in our Constitution, our system, whether relatives of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, or others, Nayeem Khan, they had to explain their position to NIA. This is clear that action will be taken against them),” he added.

Referring to all round development taking place in the state vis a vis Rs 80,000 crore package given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that BJP has not left its ideology on its core issues. Pointing out that both BJP and the PDP have different views on various issues, but they decided to keep them aside for the time time in view of the hung verdict of 2014 assembly polls and join hands to give a transparent government to the people.

