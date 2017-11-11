GST: Congress says its ministers pushed for lower rates, BJP says it had no role

The Congress has argued of late that its finance ministers in the panel had been mounting pressure for lowering the tax rates. The Congress has argued of late that its finance ministers in the panel had been mounting pressure for lowering the tax rates.

As the GST Council slashed rates on several items from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, the main Opposition Congress sought to take credit for the move. The Congress has argued of late that its finance ministers in the panel had been mounting pressure for lowering the tax rates. It said the government had agreed to the reductions with an eye on Gujarat elections. The BJP, in turn, hit out at the Congress for claiming credit.

As the decisions of the GST Council trickled in, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked the government to “correct the fundamental flaw in GST architecture to give India a genuine simple tax” and “don’t waste India’s time with lip service”.

“Acknowledge your incompetence, shed your arrogance and listen to the people of India. We will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India. They cannot break the back of the small and medium businesses, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs,” he tweeted.

Ministers of Congress-ruled Punjab and Karnataka, Manpreet Singh Badal and Krishna Byre Gowda, had earlier this week announced that they would strongly seek corrections and relaxations in tax rates in the GST Council meeting. Gowda on Thursday reiterated that he had been arguing for lowering of tax rates for items of home construction and restaurants.

In a series of tweets, former finance minister P Chidambaram said, “When GST rate is capped at 18 per cent, this govt would have learnt its lesson belatedly … Congress is vindicated. I am vindicated. The merit of capping GST at 18 per cent is now recognised”.

Linking the government’s move of shifting several items from the top tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent with the upcoming Gujarat polls, Chidambaram said, “Thank you Gujarat. Your elections did what Parliament and common sense could not do … Congress party’s next goal will be to push for one rate: RNR with an RNR plus and an RNR minus.”

Earlier in the day, he had said that there would be a “shower of changes” in GST rates as the “panic-stricken government has no option but to concede demands for change”, adding that Congress finance ministers would force changes in the GST Council meeting.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, addressing a press conference, said the government had distorted the noble idea of GST by hastily implementing it. He said the relaxations were populist changes because of Gujarat elections while Congress finance ministers had been seeking reduction in tax rates.

The Congress also said the reduction in tax rates and delay in convening winter session of Parliament reveal how the BJP is scared of Gujarat polls.

Countering this, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said that Chidambaram’s tweets “dubiously claiming credit for lowering of rates for several goods in the highest tax bracket betray a sense of anxiety on the part of the Congress party that the modified GST norms are enhancing PM Narendra Modi’s appeal among voters”.

“The decision of lowering the GST rates have been worked out at the highest levels in the government at the instance of the PM who is monitoring GST’s rollout continuously.”

He added, “Congress finance ministers had no specific role in the decisions… Shamelessly, the Congress wants to take credit for the GST Council decisions… but lacks the spine to take responsibility for the GST and tax rates till yesterday. This is typical of the Congress’s pettiness and pusillanimity.”

