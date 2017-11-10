I am yet to understand GST, even tax experts, traders can’t understand it: MP Food Minister

GST: The BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh said it would take some time to understand the tax reform system. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist GST: The BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh said it would take some time to understand the tax reform system. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

Madhya Pradesh Food and Supplies minister OM Prakash Dhurve on Wednesday had said he has not been able to understand GST yet. In a statement to a gathering at Umariya district in Madhya Pradesh, Dhurve was quoted by ANI as saying in a video: “GST mai khud hi nahi samajh paa raha hoon, to iss sambandh mein nahi bolunga. Bade bade CA nahin samajh paa rahe hain, vyapari nahin samajh paa rahe hain (I am not able to understand GST so I don’t want to comment on it. Many chartered accountants and traders are also not able to understand it).”

He further added that it would take some time to understand the tax reform system: “Samajh samajh ka khel hai. Dheere dheere jab samajh jaayenge to bohot sukoon milega, acha lagega (Slowly, when I understand GST it will bring a lot of relief).”

Earlier this week, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi declared that the contentious Goods and Services Tax (GST) would undergo sweeping changes to ease the difficulties faced by traders, consumers and other sections after his party comes to power at the Centre in 2019. “We will completely change the GST after coming to power in 2019 to mitigate the sufferings of the people hit by it,” Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing poll rallies at Paonta Sahib, Chamba and Nagrota in the poll-bound hill state.

Reflecting on the claims of BJP leaders that the indirect tax structure was passed with Congress support, Gandhi said the present structure of GST was not what was proposed by his party. “The government implemented the GST in haste with the highest tax slab of 28 per cent and a very complicated procedure of filing returns which has ruined businesses,” the Congress vice-president said.

