GST session: 23 Parliamentary panels to meet today

Several meetings of Parliamentary panels were held on Thursday. Parliament sources said that it is not usual for 23 committees to meet on the same day. Several meetings of Parliamentary panels were held on Thursday. Parliament sources said that it is not usual for 23 committees to meet on the same day.

Parliament will be a busy place on Friday and not just because of the midnight joint session to roll out GST. An unprecedented 23 Parliamentary committees are to meet; totalling 524 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. Clearly, chairmen of panels, most of them from BJP, are doing all they can to ensure that the special GST session has a full house.

Several meetings of Parliamentary panels were held on Thursday. Parliament sources said that it is not usual for 23 committees to meet on the same day. Several non-BJP MPs chairing panels too have called meetings on June 30. Most have not.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav said that the meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce that he heads had been scheduled about a fortnight back. “The committee is set to travel on July 1. So it had been decided well in advance that it would meet on June 30… Nobody asked me to schedule a meeting on the day of the GST special session. May be it is just a coincidence,” he said BJP MP Ganesh Singh, who heads the Welfare of Other Backward Classes Committee, echoed Yadav. He said that the meeting of his panel was scheduled over a week back.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App