GST ruined India’s economy, hit traders hard: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced by the BJP-led NDA government has ruined the country’s economy and hit small and big traders, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath alleged in Chhindwara on Tuesday. “The GST implemented by the Centre has ruined the country’s economy, causing hardships to small and big businessmen. It has also affected the trading activities in Madhya Pradesh in a big way,” Nath told PTI here.

He was speaking on his arrival in Chhindwara, his home turf, from where he won the Lok Sabha elections nine times. It was his first visit to the city after being appointed as the MPCC chief.

Alleging that the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity in Madhya Pradesh were the highest in the country, he said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to clarify his stand on the issue. Replying to a query, the former Union minister said the party will contest the upcoming assembly polls from all 230 seats and the candidates will be announced by September.

On BJP chief Amit Shah asking his party-men to target Chhindwara and Guna Lok Sabha constituencies, from where Nath and another Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were elected as MPs respectively, he said the people will give a befitting reply to him. He said, “The way I developed Chhindwara…the love and affection that I got here has given me a lot of strength to do the same at the state level as MPCC chief.”

“Today, we don’t have a challenge from any individual, but we face a challenge of securing the future of Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App