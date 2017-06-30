GST rollout: Traders in Ghaziabad shut shop, halt train in Kanpur in protest

Protesters in Kanpur stop train to oppose GST implementation. (Source: ANI) Protesters in Kanpur stop train to oppose GST implementation. (Source: ANI)

With the government set to roll out Goods and Services Tax (GST) from June 30 midnight, traders in Uttar Pradesh are opposing the implementation of GST.

In Ghaziabad, traders will not operate on Saturday to press for amendments to certain provisions of the GST before the scheduled implementation of the new tax regime next month. The strike called by The Uttar Pradesh Udhyog Vyapar Mandal demands that the provisions of GST be made more “trader-friendly”. Zonal chairman of UPUVM, Raj Kishore Gupta, confirmed that all the trade bodies affiliated to UPUVM will answer the call for the strike, reported news agency PTI.

“Option of filing GST return must be quarterly. No trader should be prosecuted in the case of any error in documentation and the only pecuniary fine should be imposed. Also, GST should be fixed at 15 per cent only,” said the state president of UPUVM, Subhash Chabda as quoted by PTI.

“The GST-related procedure should not be made fully online as there is no internet connectivity in remote areas,” added Chabda, who also suggested that GST be implemented in the month of September instead of July. “A protest march will also be carried out in the city,” he said.

Traders in Kanpur Friday stopped the 4102 Jhansi Express train in protest against GST. Meanwhile, textile traders in Surat have also threatened to go on an “indefinite strike” opposing GST rollout.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have said adequate personnel will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

