GST rollout: Thackeray’s fears quelled, government enacts law to pay civic bodies for revenue loss

Maharashtra on Saturday inched closer to the July 1 rollout target for the Goods and Services Tax (GST), with the state legislature enacting a law to compensate urban local bodies for the loss of revenue.

Both Houses of the state legislature unanimously approved the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to Local Authorities) Act, 2017 introduced by the Devendra Fadnavis government. Much to the relief of the ruling BJP, its ally Shiv Sena backed the government’s compensation proposal.

With the Sena-controlled Mumbai municipality’s revenue from octroi — the single-largest income earner for the country’s richest civic body — being subsumed in the new tax regime, party’s executive president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier raised concerns over Mumbai’s financial security and autonomy. He had threatened to oppose the GST rollout if these concerns were not addressed.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was forced to rush to Thackeray’s residence on May 8, where he gave a presentation of the government’s plan for compensation to local bodies.

An hour-and-a half long deliberation ensued, which eventually saw the Sena withdraw its opposition to the Bill.

While the Shiv Sena gave up its demand for a 14 percent annual increase in the compensation payable to the municipality, Mungantiwar agreed to enact a law guaranteeing the release of the compensation amount before the fifth of every month. This Bill, so formulated, was cleared by the state legislature on the first day of a special session for enactment of rules to implement GST in the state.

While the Opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party did not oppose the passage of the Bill, their leaders took the opportunity to make sharp digs at Fadnavis, Thackeray and Mungantiwar over the latter’s Matoshree visit.

“You may as well call it the Matoshree Bill,” said NCP’s leader in the Assembly Jayant Patil, a former Maharashtra finance minister. “It is for the Chief Minister to think if extra-constitutional authorities are not being created in this manner,” Patil said.

But Mungantiwar took the moral high ground. “The metropolis of Mumbai houses important financial institutions, premier technical and scientific organisations. Being an important financial, commercial and entertainment capital of the country, it was essential to ensure its financial security so that it continues to discharge its obligations of providing all civic services without any hindrance. At the same time it is necessary to provide a mechanism (by providing bank guarantee) so that the financial autonomy of the civic body is not compromised. The compensation amount payable will be treated akin to the charged expenditure in the Appropriation bill,” Mungantiwar said.

Apart from Mumbai, the government will also use the same compensation model for the 26 other municipalities, which will lose revenue from the subsuming of entry tax and local body tax. According to the provisions of the Bill, the revenues earned from the subsumed taxes in 2016-17 would be taken as base year revenues.

For instance, in Mumbai, the octroi revenue in 2016-17 was Rs 7,200 crore. On the lines of the Centre’s compensation model for states, Maharashtra has uniformly fixed the projected growth rate of revenue at 8 percent per annum, on which the compensation will be payable. But the government has clarified that for 2017-18, the revenues collected from various levies till the GST is rolled out will be deducted from the compensation amount. With powers to levy taxes and fees on entertainments and amusement to be transferred to the local bodies (they are currently with the state’s revenue department) under the new regime, the government has also said that a specified amount that the state could have collected from a municipal area from such taxes and fees would also be deducted from the compensation package.

“The Act makes it mandatory for the state to provide such an amount to the civic bodies in time. The compensation amount will be directly credited to the bank account of the urban local body,” said Mungantiwar.

Patil chided the Shiv Sena for agreeing to a 8 percent annual growth in compensation when the Centre was paying compensation at 14 percent for losses to states. Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya and personal aide Milind Narvekar were seated in the VVIP gallery when Patil took swipes at the Shiv Sena leadership. Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, a former Mumbai Mayor, however, argued, “While the Centre is paying compensation to states for five years, the state has guaranteed a compensation to civic bodies in perpetuity.”

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, while supporting the Bill, alleged that the BJP’s decision of abolishing LBT in civic bodies in 2015 would end up costing the state exchequer a loss in revenue of

Rs 25,000-30,000 crore, which could have been claimed in compensation from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday introduced two more legislations. The first one was about provisions for levying and tax collection on intra-state supply under the GST regime, while the second one dealt with repealing of seven Acts, and changes introduced to four others owing to the advent the GST.

The state has also proposed amendments in the Act to give itself the power to levy taxes on sale of petroleum crude, high-speed diesel, petrol, natural gas, aviation turbine fuel, and liquor consumption.

