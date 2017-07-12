EX-CM Ashok Gehlot says GST implemented in haste; not good for traders, farmer

“It does not seem any correct decision is being taken by the government, be it for traders or farmers,” said Ashok Gehlot. “It does not seem any correct decision is being taken by the government, be it for traders or farmers,” said Ashok Gehlot.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took a swing at the central government for its haste in introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country. Today there is an “absolute” confusion over the GST and this has “badly” affected business across the country, he told reporters on reaching his home town.

“The Congress had supported the GST on the condition that the tax rate will be kept at 18 per cent but the government has increased it to a staggering 28 per cent,” Gehlot said. He claimed that overall there is a state of confusion in the country these days. “It does not seem any correct decision is being taken by the government, be it for traders or farmers,” the Congress leader said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to carry out purchasing of crops from farmers after adding the profit to the input cost. But nothing has happened in this direction so far, and farmers are compelled to take up the path of protests,” Gehlot said.

“Making things further worse, the central government has forced farm loan waiver on state governments and has reneged on its promise,” he said.

On gangster Anandpal Singh’s police encounter, Gehlot said that the state government should give nod to the CBI inquiry without any hesitation and douse the tension which has threatened the peace in the state. Gehlot after arriving also flagged off a rally of a Youth Congress.

