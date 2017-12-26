GST rollout, note ban hit country’s economy: CPI 

The country’s economy was adversely affected after the NDA government introduced demonetisation and rolled out GST, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy alleged in Hyderabad on Tuesday. “Demonetisation of high value currency notes and GST led to turbulence in the country’s economy. They resulted in crores of people losing their livelihood. The prices of essentials food items are rising,” he said.

The NDA government supported capitalists at the cost of farmers and the working class, Reddy told a meeting organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of the party’s 92nd formation day. The BJP-led government also attacked secularism in the country, Reddy claimed.

