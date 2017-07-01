GST rollout: Here is how politicians reacted

GST rollout: GST is being touted as the most sweeping tax reform since Independence. (Source: ANI photo) GST rollout: GST is being touted as the most sweeping tax reform since Independence. (Source: ANI photo)

As the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into force on Saturday, reactions from political leaders started pouring in. The tax reform was launched at the Central Hall in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee. Expressing satisfaction over the launch, PM Modi said, “GST is a good and simple tax regime that will eliminate the compounding effects of multi-layered tax system.” President Mukherjee, who addressed the gathering shortly after the Prime Minister’s speech, said GST is a tribute to the maturity and wisdom of India’s democracy.

GST is being touted as the most sweeping tax reform since Independence. It will subsume more than a dozen central and state levies and bring the country under a common market, simplifying the tax structure and ensuring greater compliance. The GST has four tax slabs–5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Oppositions including JD(U), the NCP, the BJD, the Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal (S) participated in the midnight launch of the GST. However, Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Left and some other parties boycotted it.

Here is how political leaders reacted to the GST launch:

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO: We will realise it gradually what step we have taken.

Suresh Prabhu: Will see in coming days tax compliance, tax collection will improve, common man’s problem in paying tax wl be gone completely.

Santosh Gangwar, MoS Finance: Everything has been taken care of. GST council will come together again whenever it will be required.

Amit Shah: The tax reform, country had been waiting for a decade & a half, is beginning today. I congratulate PM, FM, all CMs & governments. India will have one market now.Backward states,poor, oppressed will rise with the help of GST.I hope people welcome it open heartedly.

Dharmendra Pradhan: A historical moment. PM & Pres congratulated all including previous govts. If they didn’t come, may Almighty give them some sense.

