GST rollout: Modi govt incompetent, insensitive; pushing new tax law without foresight, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president on Friday criticised the ruling BJP government’s handling of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, saying that the tax reform is being rushed through without proper guidelines. “A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Claiming credit for the tax reform, the Congress scion said that it was his party that perfected and gave structure to the GST regime. This, unlike demonetisation, which he says, was executed in a haphazard manner and without readying the financial institutions for the same by an “incompetent and insensitive” government.

“Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning. But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent & insensitive government without planning foresight and institutional readiness #GSTTamasha,” he said.

Gandhi further said that the new tax rules could prove problematic for small traders. “India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain and anxiety,” he said.

The GST is slated to be put in effect from midnight, July 1.

