GST rollout: Modi govt incompetent, insensitive; pushing new tax law without foresight, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president on Friday criticised the ruling BJP government’s handling of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, saying that the tax reform is being rushed through without proper guidelines. “A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
Claiming credit for the tax reform, the Congress scion said that it was his party that perfected and gave structure to the GST regime. This, unlike demonetisation, which he says, was executed in a haphazard manner and without readying the financial institutions for the same by an “incompetent and insensitive” government.
“Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning. But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent & insensitive government without planning foresight and institutional readiness #GSTTamasha,” he said.
Gandhi further said that the new tax rules could prove problematic for small traders. “India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain and anxiety,” he said.
The GST is slated to be put in effect from midnight, July 1.
- Jun 30, 2017 at 4:28 pmRahul Gandhi doesn't have brain to understand GST. It would have been better if Dr Singh and Chidambaram were allowed to take decision. Rahul is frustrated brainless PappuReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 4:26 pmWish the new GST is not a repe ion of demonetisation wherein ordinary people were put to difficultiesReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 4:23 pmOnce again he proves he is an stupid fellow and by not parti ting the congress party accepts defeat and never can claim credit for GST and if they are very sincere they might have parti ted and highlighted the drawbacks of GST and of course when the so called Congress party MPs are brain drained right from MMS to Pappu what else can be expected and their by accepting the congress party is incompetent, insensitive and by anxiety they had supported the GST Bill in the Parliament and now without any foresight they are avoiding forgetting the importance of GST and tomorrow some one will ridiculous them for their worst behaviour whcih they deserve !!!Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 4:03 pmRahul Gandhi should first understand the meaning of the word, "incompetent" before using it. If a poll is conducted to name the "incompetent" leader in Indian Politics (national level politicians), Rahulji will win the polls hands down.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 3:58 pmPossibly Pappu may not be knowing what is GST? It was conceived by Atalji as PM. For all things Congress takes the credit. If it was their thought why not implemented. Boycot by Cong,TMC, Left, RJD is plus point to the ruling alliance . Otherwise also congress is famous in negative campaign.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 4:29 pmAsk full form of GST to pappuReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 5:06 pmVery True........Reply
