GST rollout: Govt sent out 155 letters to CMs, Opposition leaders

The government had sent out 155 letters to chief ministers and chief secretaries of different states and leaders of recognised national parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the June 30 midnight rollout of GST.

However, Opposition parties have decided to boycott the GST rollout ceremony.

The letters sought to appreciate their “cooperation” in passing and implementing the GST.

In a letter to presidents of 50 national and state political parties, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh called the launch of GST a “momentous occasion” and underlined that such a gigantic task has been achieved with the cooperation of all state governments.

The letters mentioned a resolution passed in Union Cabinet on June 22 that acknowledged their contribution and expressed gratitude to the chief ministers of all states, the GST Council, heads of all national and state-level recognised political parties, all MPs, MLAs, and to sections of the society, including trade and industry associations.

The government wrote to 30 CMs and 30 chief secretaries, 17 leaders of parties in Rajya Sabha and 26 leaders of parties in the Lok Sabha.

