GST rollout: Congress led UDF to boycott function in Kerala

The new GST regime will replace a complicated mix of state and federal and will impact the final price of nearly everything an average consumer purchases. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) The new GST regime will replace a complicated mix of state and federal and will impact the final price of nearly everything an average consumer purchases. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Congress led UDF opposition has decided to boycott the government function to be held at Kochi on Saturday as part of rolling out of GST from midnight, to protest against not discussing and passing the state GST bill in the assembly. “The protest is against the implementation of the law through an ordinance instead of discussing the same in the state assembly,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Friday.

The GST bill has been passed by all states, except Jammu and Kashmir.

Though Kerala had an opportunity to do so, government had brought an ordinance in this regard making the house a ‘scarecrow’, he said. Chennithala also said that implementing a law significant to the state without a discussion in the assembly amounted to “showing disrespect to democracy.”

