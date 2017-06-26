GST roll-out: What’s the hurry, even PM Modi opposed it for years, says Sitaram Yechury

Latest News
Sitaram Yechury targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling how he had opposed it for several years when he was chief minister of Gujarat. He tweeted, "Why this unseemly hurry with GST before putting systems in place? After all, BJP opposed it for several years, especially then CM, Gujarat."

Published:June 26, 2017
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday questioned the government’s hurry to introduce the Goods and Service Tax (GST) before putting all systems in place. He targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling how he had opposed it for several years when he was chief minister of Gujarat. Taking to Twitter Yechury said, “Why this unseemly hurry with GST before putting systems in place? After all, BJP opposed it for several years, especially then CM, Gujarat.”

Yechury’s question came in the light of an interview with GST Network (GSTN) chairman Navin Kumar in Business Standard, in which he is quoted as saying, “We would have loved to have a couple of months more before the rollout.

When asked whether the GSTN will deliver a robust software, Kumar said, “Nowhere in the world does the hardening of software take place before the rollout. When you are about to deploy the software, there is a code freeze when code writing stops. In the next 10 days you do the testing. There is no time for that now. It takes three-four months for stabilisation to happen.”

He adds that his team is “very, very stressed”, and is working “28 hours” a day.

The GST is slated for introduction on July 1. All states except Jammu and Kashmir passed the State GST (SGST) Bill, ahead of its roll-out later this week.

