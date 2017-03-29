Live updates: GST debate in Parliament today, BJP hopes to build consensus

The BJP is hoping to build a consensus and roll-out the GST by July 1. (File Photo) The BJP is hoping to build a consensus and roll-out the GST by July 1. (File Photo)

The Lok Sabha is set to take up all the four GST-related bills for discussion on Wednesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who tabled the bills on Monday, briefed the BJP MPs about GST’s impact at the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Tuesday. The Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law will likely be discussed in the House for around six hours. The BJP is hoping to build consensus and roll-out the GST by July 1.

