GST launch: Guest list for midnight parliament session nothing less than starry

The last time an event of this scale was held at the Central Hall of the Indian Parliament, it was to commemorate the 50th year of the country’s Independence. This time, though, the mood is festive as the ruling NDA, as well as various high-profile guests gear up to attend the session. The Opposition, that is, the Congress, National Conference leaders, Trinamool Congress and Left parties such as the CPI (M) have been invited to attend the session.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the launch event was earlier scheduled to be held at the Vigyan Bhawan, which is the biggest convention centre in Delhi and where numerous GST Council meetings were held.

The Congress, TMC and Left parties, however, have refused to be a part of the event, so as to boycott the tax reform on the basis of it being unfair to small traders and businesses. Former Prime Minister Singh was also sent an invitation but he has declined the same.

Here’s the list of people who are invited to attend the midnight launch session:

– President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

– Vice President Hamid Ansari

– Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

– Former PM HD Deva Gowda

– MP and acclaimed vocalist Lata Mangeshkar

– BJP chief Amit Shah

– Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha

– Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan

– Business mogul Ratan Tata

– Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

– National Conference leader Abdul Rahim

– Sushil Kumar Modi

– RBI Governor Urjit Patel. Former governors Bimal Jalan, Y V Reddy and D Subbarao (former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is not on the list)

– CAG Shashi Kant Sharma. Former CAGs Vinod Rai and TN Chaturvedi

– CVC KV Chowdary

– ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan

– Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi

– Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya

– Editor S Gurumurthy

– Agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan

– UPSC Chairman David R Syiemlieh

– CBEC chairman Vanaja N Sarna

– CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra

– Seniors advocates Soli Sorabjee, KK Venugopal and Harish Salve

– Various captains of industry, such as Pankaj Patel of Ficci, Shobana Kamineni of CII and Sunil Kanoria of Assocham

– Members of the GST Council

