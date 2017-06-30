GST launch: Cracks in Opposition, Samajwadi Party to now attend midnight session

GST launch: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Aggarwal. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey GST launch: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Aggarwal. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Samajwadi Party has agreed to attend the special midnight meeting on GST convened by the Narendra Modi-led government, reported news agency ANI. Keeping reservations about the GST law that is set to come into effect at midnight, SP leader Naresh Agrawal on Friday said, “We oppose GST, it’s a black law but since President will attend launch we will go as we do not want to create controversy.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also not attend the meeting, however, JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Vijendra Yadav will attend on his behalf.

The Congress Party decided not to attend the midnight rollout of GST. Congress senior leader Anand Sharma said, as quoted by PTI, “This is not a minor issue that the government will request and just few hours before the event a major opposition party will amend its decision.”

Trinamool Congress also announced its decision to boycott the event categorically. Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were invited to the event but they will not attend the event.

The Left parties will also not take part, and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury already raised questions over the government’s “hurrying” into GST regime.

