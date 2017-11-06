#ParadisePapers
  • GST is ‘Great Selfish Tax’, note ban a disaster: Mamata Banerjee

GST is ‘Great Selfish Tax’, note ban a disaster: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata also termed the demonetisation a disaster and urged Twitter users to change their display pictures to black to protest against the note ban.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 6, 2017 4:18 pm
Mamata Banerjee, GST, Great Selfish Tax, Demonetisation, note ban, Mamata Banerjee on GST, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gabbar Singh Tax, Rahul Gandhi, Note ban, Mamata Banerjee twitter, Indian Express news The Trinamool Congress chief had earlier instructed her party leaders to observe “Black day” against demonetisation on November 8 to mark its first anniversary.(Source: File)
Related News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday branded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a “Great Selfish Tax” and said it was being used to harass people and destroy the nation’s economy. This came days after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi called GST a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.

Mamata also termed the demonetisation a disaster and urged Twitter users to change their display pictures to black to protest against the note ban. “Great Selfish Tax to harass the people. To take away jobs. To hurt businesses. To finish the economy. (The government) totally failed to tackle GST,” the chief minister tweeted.

“Note ban is a disaster. On November 8 Black Day, to protest against this scam that destroyed the economy, let us also change our Twitter DP (display picture) to black.”

Banerjee changed the display picture of her Twitter account to black on Monday. The Trinamool Congress chief had earlier instructed her party leaders to observe “Black day” against demonetisation on November 8 to mark its first anniversary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 06: Latest News