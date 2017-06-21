GST is an accomplishment of maturity shown by all parties: PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised other political parties for supporting the Goods and Services Tax (GST), to be rolled out on July 1, after arriving in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new campus of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), he said, “Yeh rajnitik dalon ke maturity ki siddhi hai (This is an accomplishment of the maturity shown by political parties).”

The Prime Minister went on to say that it will be a “proud moment” for the country when GST becomes effective on July 1, adding that all political parties, leaders, state governments and the Centre are going to do “historic work” with the GST.

Thanking all political parties, state governments, state Assemblies, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for their effort, Modi said political parties have shown that the “nation was above the party”.

He also distributed approval letters to a few beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (rural) and dedicated to the nation a DC power transmission line from Lucknow to Kanpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App