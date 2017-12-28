Higher cess on luxury cars, extended run to law on Delhi slums

The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill seeks to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15% to 25% to compensate states for the revenue loss The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill seeks to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15% to 25% to compensate states for the revenue loss

Amid disruptions by the Opposition over comments by Union minister Anantkumar Hegde, the government got two bills passed in Lok Sabha Wednesday. The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill seeks to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15% to 25% to compensate states for the revenue loss; the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill extends till December 2020 the currency of an existing law to protect unauthorised colonies and slums in Delhi.

Congress, Trinamool and CPM members refused to take part in the discussion on the bills saying the House was not in order, while N K Premchandran (RSP) refused to initiate the debate and his amendment to the GST Bill. The GST-related bill seeks to replace an ordinance issued in September hiking to 25% the GST cess on cars from mid-size to hybrid and luxury. “Funds collected following hike in cess on luxury vehicles will be used to compensate states for revenue loss on account of implementation of GST,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, replying to the debate.

Responding to criticism that GST rates were being changed on items many times, Jaitley said the GST Council meets every month and takes decisions on rationalisation of taxes in the backdrop of revenue collection. MPs of various parties demanded reduced GST rates on various items. Some suggested a single tax slab instead of four. MPs from Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Punjab demanded special packages to their states under GST.

Delhi slums

Replying to the debate on the bill on Delhi colonies, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said about the hostel for the blind that was razed by Delhi Development Authority two weeks ago: “I want to set the record straight. This hostel was an unauthorised construction on DDA land. They were served not one but four notices to shift. The DDA offered the adjoining hostel in order to shift the blind students… But for a variety of reasons they decided to make it an issue.”

Immunity under the existing bill ends on December 31. Puri said if the bill was not passed, it will lead to “unprecedented chaos”. He attacked the previous Delhi government under Sheila Dikshit for not coming out with a proper policy on the matter and said “it was the failure of governance of a very high order”.

Puri said the legislation provides that no action will be taken by any local authority until December 31, 2017, with respect to encroachments or unauthorised developments as of January 1, 2006; unauthorised colonies, village abadi areas that existed on March 31, 2002 and where constructions took place till February 8, 2007.

