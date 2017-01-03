GST Council to meet officials from six key sectors on Tuesday

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. The council will meet the representatives of six crucial sectors, including IT, telecom, banking and insurance to assess the implementation hurdles under the new GST regime.

During the meeting, presentation will also be made by the representatives of Civil Aviation and Railways. The two-day GST Council among other things will deliberate on the issue of jurisdiction of assesses in the new regime.

This will be the eighth meeting of the council since it met for the first time on September 22, 2016. GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place, later on Tuesday.