GST bills in Rajya Sabha: Opposition questions preparedness on new tax regime

Congress MP Anand Sharma speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Budget session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Congress MP Anand Sharma speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Budget session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

The Rajya Sabha today took up the four bills related to the GST, with the Opposition questioning the government’s preparedness to implement the indirect tax regime and urging for a mechanism to insulate taxpayers from harassment by tax authorities. Initiating a debate on the bills, Deputy Leader of Congress Anand Sharma said, “It is important that as you go for implementation, both the Centre and the state governments should create an institutional mechanism which protects or insulates the taxpayers from harassment.”

He said the government should not create multiple windows of tax harassment, search, seizure and arrests which is “already happening”.

“If it leads to that situation, then surely you will not be helping the economy and the industry nor the consumers,” the former Union Minister said while speaking on the debate on The Central GST Bill, 2017; The Integrated GST Bill, 2017; The GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017; and The Union Territory GST Bill, 2017 which were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

Sharma urged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the GST Council to keep most of the goods, which are used by the common man, at the tax rate of 5 per cent.

He said the government should “resist the temptation” to bring maximum goods and services under the rate of 18 per cent, cautioning that such a move will be inflationary.

A moderate rate would facilitate compliance, he said.

“Are we actually going to create an efficient tax structure, reduce the burden of compliance, ensuring that the final GST rate will not be too high? I have my doubts. It is because multiple GST rates have been introduced,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the government’s preparedness to implement the GST in the midst of the financial year, saying there is hardly any time left now as the Government is keen to roll out the indirect tax reform from July 1.

He also asked whether the government will subsume all the multiple cesses that have been imposed in the past into the GST, terming these as an “additional tax burden”.

“When we look at the global scenario, the GST rate is below 18 per cent,” Sharma said.

He said there is no safeguard clause and no proposal on how the government will address inflation arising out of the implementation of the GST.

If the government keeps the Service Tax at the model GST rate of 18 per cent, it will translate into a 3.5 per cent increase, which will be “hugely inflationary”, he said.

Sharma said the GST negates the ‘ease of doing business’ environment as businesses will need to acquire registration in every state they wish to operate in.

He suggested the government to set up a comprehensive registration authority.

He said the harsh provisions related to the recovery of tax should not be implemented during the transition phase of the GST.

Sharma also sought to know what will happen to the exemptions given to North East and Special Category states and the Special Economic Zones.

Sharma, while terming the GST as a “historic change” which will bring about a paradigm shift, targeted the BJP in a veiled manner, saying its passage was delayed during the last seven years due to “partisan” stand that led to a big loss.

He said the indirect tax reform will help in increasing the GDP in the long run and “surely benefit” the economy.

However, the Congress leader said the list of exclusions is “worrisome”, referring to petroleum products, diesel, petrol, aviation turbine fuel, real estate and alcohol which have been kept out of the GST.

He questioned how it was an “ideal GST” when 40 per cent of the revenue base of the GDP was kept out of its ambit.

Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress said, the concept of GST was introduced by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000 in the Parliament “but people (then) were more familiar with KBC (Kaun Bangega Crorepati).”

He said the concept has “evolved over the last 17 years and is something we can be proud of.”

About the politics over last two decades on the tax reform, he said, “In GST, ‘G’ stands for ‘Go’. When in the government, go for it and when in opposition go slow over it. Be it the JDU, SP, BSP, AIADMK or NCP, everybody has done the same thing.”

O’Brien quoted the ministers of the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, who had categorically opposed the GST earlier.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “when the party gives lecture on being a responsible opposition, it is not digestible.”

Citing an instance, he said Parliament was disrupted for 22 days over 2G scam and 423 working hours were lost.

He also talked about various views on whether or not the recommendations made by GST Council should come to Parliament “as some say that in that case you are taking away federal structure because GST Council is a council of states”.

He said that “people still talk about KBC but now it stands for ‘Kab Banega Consensus”.

Naresh Agrawal (SP) asked the government to ensure that the decision on the states’ claims or issues are not delayed in the GST Council.

Supporting the GST bills, he said this tax reform should not be passed as money bill and government must give exemption to foodgrains under this law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now