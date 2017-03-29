GST Bill passed: PM Modi congratulates countrymen, ‘New year, new law, new India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the Lok Sabha passed the GST Bill, Prime Minister Narendra modi on Wednesday congratulated the countrymen over new law. “Congratulations to countrymen on passage of GST Bill. New year, new law, new India,” tweeted Modi.

The historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime came a step closer to meet its July 1 target of rollout, with the Lok Sabha approving four supplementary legislations after a marathon seve-hour debate. The Central GST Bill, 2017; The Integrated GST Bill, 2017; The GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017; and The Union Territory GST Bill, 2017 were passed after negation of a host of amendments moved by the opposition parties.

GST बिल पास होने पर सभी देशवासियों को बधाई | नया साल, नया कानून, नया भारत! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2017

Addressing the hours before voting began in the lower house, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the GST, which will usher in a uniform indirect tax regime in the country, will make commodities “slightly cheaper”. He said the GST rates would depend upon whether the commodity is used by a rich person or a common man.

Touted as the biggest taxation reform since Independence, GST will subsume central excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies to create an uniform market. GST is expected to boost GDP growth by about 2 per cent and check tax evasion.

