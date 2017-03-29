News bulletin at 9 pm: LS passes GST supplementary bills, SC bars sale of BS-III vehicles, UK PM May triggers historic Brexit

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes GST supplementary bills

The Lok Sabha passed the much-awaited Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, Integrated GST Bill, Compensation GST Bill and Union Territory GST Bill 2017 on Wednesday. All the four bills that were moved by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the lower house were passed by voice vote. In a seven-hour-long debate, Jaitley argued that the GST will make commodities

“slightly cheaper”.

SC bars sale, registration of BS-III vehicles from April 1

With the BS-IV norms kicking in from April 1, the apex court on Wednesday observed that vehicles that do not comply with the new standards won’t be allowed to registered or sold in the country. A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed that “health of the people is far far more important than the commercial interest of automobile manufactures”. The court was hearing a petition by some auto manufacturers who sought relief on sale of existing stock that are not BS-IV compliant.

US: Indian engineer killed, wife critically injured in hit-and-run accident

A 30-year-old Indian-origin man was mowed down and his wife was critically injured when a minivan rammed into them in the US city of Columbus. Anshul Sharma, 30, died on the spot while his wife Samira Bharadwaj, 28, was in a critical condition and is currently being treated in a hospital in Indianapolis.

British PM Theresa May to file formal Brexit divorce papers

In picture, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday formally initiated the much-awaited Brexit, saying now there was no turning back on this. This move is going to test the endurance of the European Union as well as Britain as such. May will formally issue a letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk that UK really is quitting the bloc it had joined back in 1973.

Tata Motors launches Tigor in India, prices start at Rs 4.70 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched their mid-segment sedan Tigor with an introductory price starting from Rs 4.70 lakh going up to Rs 7.09 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi. Tata aims to take on Honda’s Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent and Vokswagen Ameo with the latest launch. Powering the car is a 1.2 litre Revorton Petrol engine and 1.05 litre Revotorq Diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The interesting bit, however, is that Tigor’s, pronounced as ‘tee-gaur’, pricing is nearly Rs 65,000 to Rs 83,000 lower than the Swift Dzire as the company aims to break away from traditional market boundaries.

