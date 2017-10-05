‘GST a stunt, demonetisation a disaster’: Mamata Banerjee reiterates demand for probe

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Terming the Centre’s demonetisation of high-value currency notes as the “biggest disaster”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has yet again demanded a thorough probe into the move. “As I said earlier, demonetisation is the biggest disaster. It has completely ruined the country’s economy. Also, GST is a great stunt.

Why did the government launch it in a hurry without making proper plans? The common people and all traders are the worst sufferers. A thorough investigation is needed,” Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

As I had said earlier, demonetisation is the biggest disaster.

It has completely ruined the country’s economy 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 5, 2017

Banerjee has been a fierce critic of demonetisation and has also voiced her opposition against the ‘hurried implementation’ of GST.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has described both demonetisation and GST as “economic blunders” on earlier occasions as well, and proclaimed that she stood by small traders and businessmen who were protested against it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd