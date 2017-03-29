GST a historic reform, must have been implemented under Congress: Veerappa Moily in Parliament

Congress MP M Veerappa Moily speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Congress MP M Veerappa Moily speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and MP from Karnataka, Veerappa Moily called the Goods and Services Bill as a historic reform. Participating in the GST debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he said that the GST must have been implemented under Congress rule but they couldn’t pass it because of Opposition.

Pointing out the delay caused in implementing GST, Moily said that the public exchequer suffered loss of Rs 12 lakh crore in past eight years. “There are too many tax rates. One nation and one tax-regime is only a myth. What you have brought today is not a game changer but only a baby step. This is a very serious matter, just don’t take shelter under constitutional amendment,” Moily added.

After the question hour in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moved the motion asking House to take GST-related bills into consideration. “It is a revolutionary bill which will benefit all. Twelve meetings of the GST council were held to make it a process based on consensus and recommendations,” Jaitley said.

“States have pooled in their sovereignty into the GST council, and Centre has done the same,” he added.

The Lok Sabha is discussing four-GST bills – Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law on Wednesday. The discussion will go on for six hours and the ruling BJP is hoping to build a consensus in Parliament. If successful, it can roll-out the GST bill by July 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd