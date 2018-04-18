GSRTC makes own buses, first lot of 25 to be unveiled today

This year, the release stated, the state government granted GSRTC the permission to build coaches for 1,500 super express and 325 semi-luxury buses. (File) This year, the release stated, the state government granted GSRTC the permission to build coaches for 1,500 super express and 325 semi-luxury buses. (File)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel are set to dedicate 25 sleeper coach buses built by Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) to the state on Wednesday. According to an official release, GSRTC is the only corporation in the country which has started building its bus coaches at its workshop.

This year, the release stated, the state government granted GSRTC the permission to build coaches for 1,500 super express and 325 semi-luxury buses after buying chassis of the same. The in-house building of bus coaches is expected to save Rs 20 crore for the corporation annually, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App