GSRTC bus runs over tribal woman in Palitana depot

A TRIBAL WOMAN was killed and three others were injured when they were hit by a state transport bus in Palitana bus depot of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) in the wee hours of Saturday. Five more persons were killed in three other road accidents in Saurashtra also during the day. Palitana police said that Banni Nigvaliya (20), a labourer from Madhya Pradesh was standing in Palitana bus depot along with her four relatives after getting off a bus from Chhota Udepur at around 4 am. Around 5 am, a GSRTC bus emerged from workshop of the bus stand and it came straight towards the labourers who were waiting for another bus. “Before they could move, the bus hit the labourers. Ningawaliya was killed on the spot while Mahesh, Chinku and Benu were injured,” said Mahesh Vaya, a sub-inspector of Palitana police.

Police said that the labourers were native of Kanera village of Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. They were on their way to Chonda village, around eight kilometres from Palitana, where they were to work as labourers on the agricultural farm of Babu Sarpanch. Police further said that Ningawariya’s younger brother Mahesh sustained minor injuries while Sangeeta and Benu suffered serious injuries. They were referred to Bhavnagar for further treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Aljm Bhuriya, Palitana police have booked the driver of the bus for causing death by negligence and dangerous driving. Sources said that the driver of the bus, which was to go to Sihor had surrendered.

On the other hand, GSRTC officials said that they will take strict action against the bus driver while also extending all possible help the to the kin of the victims. “The driver was an experienced one and how the accident took place is a matter of investigation. But priam facie, we believe that the victims couldn’t move from their places while the driver was trying to park the bus on platform. But we shall take stern action against the driver. On the other hand, we have arranged for an ambulance to take body of the victim to Madhya Pradesh,” said Bachu Dindor, divisional controller of Bhavnagar division of the GSRTC.

Meanwhile, five other persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Surendranagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts. The first accident was reported from Kanaiya Chowkadi near Chotila on National Highway 8 when a truck hit motorbike of Bhavesh Rojasara, a resident of Sangani village, late on Friday night. Rojasara’s wife Gavu and their three-year-old daughter Roshni were killed on the spot while Rojasara himsel was injured, Chotila police said on Saturday.

The second accident took place at Baldhoi approach road near Halenda village on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway in Rajkot district at 9:30 am on Saturday. Jasdan police said that a car collided with a motorbike coming from opposite direction while trying to overtake another vehicle near the approach road. Two men riding the bike were killed on the spot even as the motor car veered on the wrong side. The victims were identified as Pravin Rathod (46), a blacksmith of Atkot village near Jasdan and Jeram Sarvaiya (50), a labourer from Kanesara village in Jasadan taluka of Rajkot district.

“Rathod and Sarvaiya were returning to Atkot after finishing some work in Halenda village when the motor car rammed into their bike. The duo were killed on the spot,” said assistant sub-inspector Poona Jada.

Meanwhile, Dhaniv Tandel (20), a fishermen from Navsari district was also killed when their car collided head-on with a truck at Dhevad village near Dwarka town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. Police said that Tandel, his father Vinod (45) and a few other members of his family were going to Dwarka for darshan of Lord Krishna at the famous Dwarkadhish temple when they met with the accident around 20 km before the temple town at 6:30 am on Saturday.

