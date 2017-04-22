GSIDC to reconstruct, renovate panchayat buildings  

Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation will reconstruct and renovate old panchayat buildings, an official said today. GSIDC, which met recently under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, for the purpose has decided to conduct a survey of all panchayat buildings across the state and study their condition.

“The report would be ready within two months. After that we will take up the work of either renovating them or rebuilding depending on their condition,” GSIDC chairman Deepak Pauskar said.

“There are many buildings housing panchayat offices which are in need of reconstruction,” he said.

He said GSIDC has decided to use ‘district mineral fund’, collected from mining firms, to take up the repair or re-construction works in the mining belt.

“We can also utilise fund released by Centre under its various schemes for local bodies,” added Pauskar.

