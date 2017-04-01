GSEB Class X examination: 17 students booked for using unfair means this year

A total of 17 students have been booked for using unfair means in Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class X examinations, which concluded on March 25, this year.

Nine were caught using dummy candidates while eight copying from mobile phones inside. This apart, 54 students were caught copying from chits, thus making a total of 71 cases of candidates using unfair means, caught physically by the examiner.

The number of such cases in Class XII examinations, which ended on Thursday, are yet to be known.

The authorities claimed the number of Class X students using unfair means would go up with analysis of footage collected from CCTV cameras and tablets, installed inside the halls. “This is yet to be undertaken as it has been only six days since the exams got over. These would be collected by the district education officers, viewed and then submitted to the education board with a report of each centre, which usually takes time,” said officer on special duty M A Pathan.

Tablets are used where the centres cannot be put under CCTV surveillance.

Pathan added the maximum number of dummy cases were reported from Kheda district.

Like 2016, Banaskantha again topped this year in mobile phone cases with two such incidents. One case each was reported from six other districts, including Ahmedabad and Kutch. Among 54 copying cases from chits, 15 were reported from Patan alone.

\”As per rules, the board has been resorting to police action in dummy cases and from 2016, it had started taking similar actions for using mobile phones during exams,” said Pathan.

The students were booked under Section 72 (breach of confidentiality and privacy) of Information Technology Act, 2000, that leads to an imprisonment, which may extend to two years or with fine, which might extend up to Rs 1 lakh or both, and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code, in this case the district collector.

Going by the previous years’ records, CCTV and tablet footage results in detection of a large number of copying cases that usually go “undetected” physically. In 2015-16, 109 copying cases were detected physically while over 1,000 were reported after the final tabulation and verification of the recorded footage in Class X alone.

With 11,02,625 candidates, registered for Class X state board exams this year, the GSEB claimed to have 100 per cent CCTV and tablet surveillance.

