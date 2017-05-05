GSAT-9 launch live updates: ISRO successfully launches South Asia Communication Satellite

India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09), carrying GSAT-9, successfully lifted off from the launch pad in Sriharikota on Friday. (Source: ANI photo) India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09), carrying GSAT-9, successfully lifted off from the launch pad in Sriharikota on Friday. (Source: ANI photo)

At 4.57 pm on Thursday, ISRO’s GSLV-F09, carrying the South Asia Satellite (GSAT-9), was launched from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The Rs 235-crore satellite, funded entirely by India, will improve disaster and telecommunication links between six south Asian countries. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the satellite launch is in tune with his government’s inclusive development agenda, “sab ka saath sab ka vikas”. While Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives are part of the programme, Pakistan and Afghanistan opted out.

South Asia Satellite Launch (GSAT-9) LIVE UPDATES:

5.21 pm: More tweets from our prime minister: “The support and presence of these leaders will add even more joy in the hearts & minds of our region.

“We are a united family of South Asian countries, united in our pursuit of peace, progress & prosperity of our region & the entire humankind.”

5.19 pm: Leaders from all the six participating countries will be holding a press conference via video around 5.30 pm.

All the leaders will take part & address the programme via video conferencing at 5.30 PM this evening.

5.15 pm: It has been 17 minutes since the launch and we have our first congratulatory message from none other than the prime minister himself. PM Modi tweeted: “I congratulate the team of scientists who worked hard for the successful launch of South Asia Satellite. We are very proud of them. The historic occasion has been made better with a surprise- we have leaders of South Asian nations joining us in celebrating this launch.”

5.10 pm: Did Pakistan lose out by refusing to be part of the South Asia Communication Satellite programme? Experts say they did as they don’t have the capability to pull off a satellite launch with a payload similar to the GSAT-9 mass.

5.05 pm: The successful run of India’s premier space agency, ISRO, continues with yet another feather added to its cap. Most recently, ISRO set a record by placing over 100 satellites in orbit.

5.00 pm: Here are the first images from the launch.

ISRO launches South Asia Satellite GSAT-9 from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikharikota. pic.twitter.com/59ElQn26n0 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

4.57 pm: We have lift off. The GSLV-F09 appears to be following the preset trajectory without any visible hitches.

4.55 pm: We are just a few minutes away from liftoff. The countdown will begin soon. Launch time: 4.57 pm.

4.50 pm: The launch will be a huge boost to PM Modi’s “neighbourhood first policy”. It is set to propel regional cooperation between SAARC-member countries to new levels.

4.45 pm: Other added benefits and uses include mapping natural resources, tele medicine and education.

4.40 pm: The satellite is equipped with 12 KU transponders that will aid in improving communication between countries. The six participating countries in the space programme will be given access to at least two transponders.

4.30 pm: The GSAT-9 weighs 2230 kgs and was built in three years. It will have a mission life of more than 12 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd