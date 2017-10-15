Special Coverage

GRSE warship handed to Navy

GRSE is building four ASW Corvette Class of ships under the P-28 project. The first two ships of the series, INS Kamorta and INS Kadmatt, were delivered in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:October 15, 2017 3:16 am
The third Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette named “Kiltan” was formally handed over to the Indian Navy on Saturday. The highly sophisticated frontline warship was handed over by Rear Admiral V K Saxena (retd), chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Kolkata, which built the ship, to Rear Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQ, Eastern Naval Command.

GRSE is building four ASW Corvette Class of ships under the P-28 project. The first two ships of the series, INS Kamorta and INS Kadmatt, were delivered in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The ships are 109 m in length with a displacement of 3,250 tons. The ships have a maximum speed of 25 knots, with an endurance of over 3400 NM at 18 knots speed. They are designed to accommodate 17 officers and 106 sailors.

