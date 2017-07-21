GRSE hands over 2nd LCU Mark IV vessel

The second of the eight Mark IV LCU vessels, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, was formally handed over to the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Kolkata on Thursday.

The L52 ship was handed over by Rear Admiral V K Saxena, IN (Retd) CMD, GRSE, to the Commanding Officer of the ship Cdr Kaushik Chatterjee. Brigadier S Y Deshmukh, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of Andaman and Nicobar Command, carried out final inspection of the ship before the handing over.

The LCU Mark IV ship is designed for multipurpose amphibious operations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App