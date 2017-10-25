Must-reads
  • GRP seizes 10 gold biscuits from Rajdhani passengers

GRP seizes 10 gold biscuits from Rajdhani passengers

During routine checking in the train at Guwahati Railway station this morning, GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita told PTI.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published:October 25, 2017 1:48 pm
Sovereign Gold Bond, gold bond, sgb purchase price, rbi, reserve bank of india, finance ministry, soc gold bond buying rate per gram, business news, indian express The seized gold was handed over to the Customs Department, the OC added.
Related News

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized 10 gold biscuits weighing 1.6 kg from two persons travelling in the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati Railway station here.

During routine checking in the train at Guwahati Railway station this morning, GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita told PTI.

The two persons carrying the gold biscuits were apprehended and identified as Ravi from Ghaziabad and Sanjay Sharma from Delhi, Kalita said.

The seized gold was handed over to the Customs Department, the OC added.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 25: Latest News