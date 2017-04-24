GRP seized 3 kg gold biscuits, 5 kg opium at Guwahati Railway Station

In Picture, Guwahati Railway Station (File Photo) In Picture, Guwahati Railway Station (File Photo)

Gold biscuits weighing three kg, five kg opium and 14 kg ganja (marijuana) were seized at Guwahati Railway station by the Government Railway Police from four persons, including three women, travelling in three separate trains.

During routine checking today, 14 pieces of gold biscuits worth approximately Rs 1 crore was seized from a 19-year old man identified as Md Sadid Kamal Mondal, a resident of West Bengal and travelling the Kolkata-bound Saraighat Express, a GRP officer told PTI.

The contraband ganja worth over Rs 1 lakh was seized from a woman identified as Lalmoni Dewa of West Bengal, travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland by the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express today, the official said.

The GRP also made a seizure last night recovering five kg opium worth more than Rs 15 lakh in the international market from two women – Phamgian Binakshi Lila and Thangiam Uma Devi – both residents of Manipur and travelling to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal by the Brahmaputra Mail.

Investigations are on and the arrested persons are being interrogated, the officer said.

On April 4, GRP had seized 26 gold biscuits weighing nearly four kg and valued at over Rs 2 crore from a person travelling by the Kolkata-bound Indrani Express, the officer said.

