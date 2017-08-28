GRP officers arrested in Cuttack for outraging modesty of woman constable

As colleagues of the two arrested officers alleged that they have been framed, the supervising officer has directed the investigating officer to thoroughly verify the authenticity of the allegations made in the FIR, the sources added. As colleagues of the two arrested officers alleged that they have been framed, the supervising officer has directed the investigating officer to thoroughly verify the authenticity of the allegations made in the FIR, the sources added.

A woman constable of the Government Railway Police in Cuttack has alleged that two GRP officers allegedly outraged her modesty by touching her inappropriately. The woman alleged that the two GRP officers entered her official residence yesterday afternoon when she was alone and outraged her modesty by touching her inappropriately.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman constable, a case was registered against the two officers and they were arrested today, GRP sources said. As colleagues of the two arrested officers alleged that they have been framed, the supervising officer has directed the investigating officer to thoroughly verify the authenticity of the allegations made in the FIR, the sources added.

