Growing for exports: When it pays more to ship out

Auctions at the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) mandi in Talala, famous for its premium Kesar variety of mangoes, are yet to start. But the spirit’s already high among mango growers of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions, who have set their eyes on foreign markets in search of better prices and even got their orchards registered with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Union commerce ministry.

Last year, farmers selling at the Talala APMC — the Kesar mango season is in May-June — realised an average price of Rs 25,000 per tonne, whereas those who supplied to exporters got twice that rate. Exporters, however, can only source from orchards registered with the APEDA. Girish Dalsaniya, a six-hectare farmer from Moruka village in Talala taluka of Gir Somnath district, is among the growing numbers whose produce qualifies for exports.

“Last year, I harvested 200 tonnes and sold 60 tonnes to exporters at an average rate of Rs 50,000 per tonne. This is better than the Rs 33,000 realisation even for the best-quality Kesar mango at the Talala APMC,” says Dalsaniya. The 44-year-old Class XII pass used to go all the way to Rajkot, 175 km away, for selling his mangoes. About six years ago, Dalsaniya came in contact with some exporters and on their advice got his farm registered with APEDA. “Earlier, it was renewable every year, but this year my orchard has been certified for exports for five years. My best mangoes now go for exports, the next level is sent to friends in various cities of Gujarat, and only the rest gets sold at the APMC here. A Kesar mango weighing 220-300 grams and not having any spot on its surface is what’s considered ideal for exports”, he adds.

In nearby Madhupur village, Bharat Dobariya nurses bigger ambitions. “I’ve been supplying to Mumbai exporters for the last six years. This year, I and Pravin Ranpariya will try and directly export fruit from our farms. The sharp temperature fluctuations during December-January will mean about 40 per cent less fruits this time, but that should be compensated through carting our mangoes overseas,” declares the 35-year-old master’s degree holder in commerce, whose orchards are spread over seven out of his total nine-hectare land. “We are seeking a license for exports. Our friends in the United Kingdom have promised to help us in our venture,” states Ranpariya, who has a two-hectare farm with 235 mango trees bordering his friend’s orchard.

Much bigger than them is Govind Parmar, BJP MLA from Talala, whose 74-hectare mango orchard in Limdhra village obtained APEDA registration in 2015-16. It resulted in his getting Rs 68 lakh from the contractor, in return for the rights to harvest and sell mangoes from the orchard for a season. In the year before, the contractor paid only Rs 42 lakh. This year, Adam Avediya from Mangrol in Junagadh district has given Parmar Rs 72.50 lakh. “The APEDA registration has certainly helped,” admits Mahipatsinh Barad, manager of Parmar’s farm. Avedia, too, is confident that the quality of fruits is “A-plus grade and will surely fetch a good price”, even as he sorts the freshly harvested mangoes.

Farmers grow mangoes — mainly of the Kesar variety — in around 13,000 hectares area of Gir Somnath, 8,000 hectares in Junagadh and 6,700 hectares in Amreli. Gir Somnath and Junagadh together produce some 1.7 lakh tonnes every year, while Amreli accounts for an estimated 55,000 tonnes. In Kutch, where about 75,000 tonnes of the fruit is harvested from over 9,000 hectare every season, the Kesar mangoes have a slightly different flavour and are known as Kutch Kesar.

“Last year, 100-odd farmers from Gir Somnath and Junagadh got their orchards registered. This year, there have been 167 new registrations and 18 renewals, with 500 tonnes of mangoes being exported from these two districts,” informs Arun Karmur, assistant director of horticulture. In Kutch, 196 farmers have got their farms registered over the last three years, while there have been no registrations so far in Amreli district.

“European countries are a big market for Kesar mangoes. There is demand even from West Asia. But the problem in Gujarat is the limited number of APEDA-registered farms, which acts as a constraint for sourcing good-quality fruits. In Maharashtra, 1,500 farmers have already got their orchards registered. Here, we have to coax and cajole farmers. But the fact that the registrations are going up is encouraging,” points out Valji Parsana of GRV Agro Products, a Gondal-based firm that treats and exports mangoes.

Mandatory farm registration is part of APEDA’s pre-export process, made rigorous after the European Union rejected some mango consignments from India, as they were founded to have been infested by fruit fly in 2014. It even led to a temporary ban on imports. In 2015, the registration process was simplified, with APEDA authorising the horticulture departments of the respective states to issue certificates to farmers subject to their adhering to certain conditions. That included maintaining a farm diary and a log of every activity, from weed removal and irrigation to application of fertilisers, compost and pesticides. Local officers are supposed to periodically check these diaries and authenticate the information.

Farm registrations have been higher in south Gujarat districts like Valsad, Navsari and Surat that mainly grow the alphonso variety of mangoes. In Valsad, average mango production is 3.40 lakh tonnes from 42,000 hectares area, with the corresponding figures being 2.66 lakh tonnes and 30,000 hectares for Navsari. More than 288 farmers in Valsad got their farms registered in 2015-16, with the figure reaching 327 in 2016-17. In Navsari, the registration numbers were 57 and 97, respectively, in the two years. Surat, too, has 10 registered mango orchids now.

“I started supplying mangoes to exporters last year. The produce sent from my orchard is treated and packed in Mumbai before being exported in containers to UK. The price I receive for premium mango is certainly higher from exports than from sales within the country,” notes Mehmood Haveliwala, a farmer from Telada village in Navsari.

