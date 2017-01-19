Growing Chinese presence: ‘Sri Lanka will ensure India’s security is not jeopardised’

Sarath Fonseka Sarath Fonseka

Sri Lankan regional development minister and former Army chief Sarath Fonseka Wednesday assuaged India’s concern over Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean. He said that Colombo would ensure that New Delhi’s security is “not jeopardised”.

Fonseka insisted that there was “no way” Sri Lanka wanted to upset Indian sentiments. He maintained that Colombo wanted to be neutral and stay away from power struggle between India and China. “We want to maintain highest relationship with India. At the same time, we also have a historical relationship with China,’’ he said here at the Raisina Dialogue 2017.

Fonseka asked India not to get worried as preparations were being done for India to develop the Trincomalee harbour. He acknowledged that the presence of Chinese submarines and naval ships in Sri Lankan waters is a matter of concern for India.

“They have the right to be concerned being a regional power. So, sometimes for training purpose we have had our defence forces communicating with other militaries. So this presence of submarines and warships is for training purpose and not for any defence activity.’’

He blamed “disgruntled political elements” for protests against the Hambantota port.