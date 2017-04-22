Maharashtra: Groups selected to supply ration can start work from May 1, says Pankaja Munde

The state Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Pankaja Munde Friday announced that the 18 Mahila Mandals and Self Help Groups (SHGs) selected by the department to supply Take Home Ration to anganwadis can start working from May 1.

A statement by WCD department said a recent Supreme Court order upheld the terms and conditions laid down by the department to select Take Home Ration (THR) suppliers.

Munde’s ministry had floated the consolidated tender on March 8 last year after securing a nod from the Cabinet on February 23, 2016. The tender was for allotting contracts for supply of Take Home Ration (THR) to Anganwadis for a period of five years, which could further be extended for two more years. Its collective worth was estimated at Rs 6,300 crore.

This tender process for THR suppliers had come under heavy criticism, especially for the ministry’s controversial decision to enhance the area of supply by forming 70 blocks at the district level. The Opposition had leveled allegations that the terms and conditions had been devised in a manner to favour a few preferred suppliers while automatically eliminating small SHGs in the process. Some of the Self Help Groups and Mahila Mandals engaged in the supply of THR had then approached the court, contending that this had been done with the purpose of favouring three big contractors.

Munde claimed that the Supree Court verdict had “vindicated” her stand.

