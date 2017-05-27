Groups running cow shelters hail new rules on cattle slaughter

The environment ministry has notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The environment ministry has notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The Centre’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter has elicited a positive response from organisations running cow shelters, which have termed it as an “appropriate step” in the “right direction”. The chairman of Lucknow-based Shri Lakshman Gaushala, Prabhu Jalan, said the new rules would help in tackling rampant cattle theft and smuggling.

“Undoubtedly this is an appropriate step in the right direction, and should have been implemented long ago. This will also help in better handling of the stray cattle,” he said.

He said instead of selling cattle in the market, a mechanism should be developed and efforts made so that people can adopt the cattle which would help build a bond between humans and animals.

Kumar Ashok Pandey, the founding chairman of Sanatan Brahma Foundation, an organisation which runs a cow shelter in in eastern UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar, was of the view that this decision would help in arresting cattle slaughter.

“Once when I was in Bareilly, I saw at least 100 cows being taken in a truck. After we chased it for a while, the driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle. We were aghast to see that a number of cows had suffered injuries,” he claimed.

Pandey also alleged that SUVs were being used to transport beef. “This practice was rampant in a number of western UP districts including Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Meerut,” he claimed.

According to the notification, the member secretary of an animal market committee will have to ensure that no person brings a young animal to the animal market.

“No person shall bring cattle to an animal market unless upon arrival he has furnished a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle – stating the name and address of the owner of the cattle, with a copy of the photo identification proof. “Giving details of the identification of the cattle and stating that the cattle has not been brought to market for sale for slaughter,” the notification said

