Group of Secretaries presents ideas to PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Digidhan event last week. Reuters photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Digidhan event last week. Reuters photo

A Group of Secretaries, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make proposals for improvement in specific sectors, on Tuesday presented its ideas on ‘Transport and Communications”. As a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s exhortation, Groups of Secretaries to the Government of India, today began the second of round of presentations on ideas for transformative change in various areas of governance, a PMO statement said.

The first such set of eight presentations had been made in January 2016. Nine such presentations are envisaged this time, the statement said.

Union Ministers and officials from the NITI Aayog were also present on the occasion.