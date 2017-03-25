Grounded by all airlines for assaulting Air India staff, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad takes train home

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Grounded by seven airlines a day after he allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager on board an Air India aircraft after it arrived in Delhi from Pune, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad boarded a train to Mumbai Friday evening but the journey was not without drama because the August Kranti Rajdhani had to stop at Mathura for a long time after the MP’s companion complained of chest pain.

Sources said Gaekwad had three tickets booked under one PNR which led with the name ‘R Gaekwad’ in the AC-II tier A1 coach. The train was detained in Mathura on Gaekwad’s request where a railway doctor attended to his companion before declaring him fit for travel.

Earlier, activists with roses and slippers gathered at the IGI Airport in Delhi around 4 pm to receive Gaekwad but since no airline was ready to fly him, he did not show up there and headed to the Nizamuddin railway station to board the August Kranti Rajdhani.

The Delhi Police, acting on an Air India complaint against Gaekwad, registered an FIR and transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

The MP, while refusing to apologise to Air India and demanding one instead, lodged a counter-complaint with police, alleging he was manhandled at the airport.

In the morning, Gaekwad told reporters at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi that he did not regret his action: “Kaahe ka pashchataap (what is there to repent)? I will not apologise… he (duty manager R Sukumar) should come and apologise… then we will see. A 60-year-old man should also know how to behave,” he said.

Gaekwad’s ticket to Pune was cancelled Friday by Air India and he booked himself on an IndiGo flight through a travel agent but that too was cancelled by the airline. Five airlines — Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, AirAsia and Jet Airways — said they were grounding the MP and demanded exemplary action against him. Later, AirAsia and Vistara also backed the move.

In a joint statement, the five airlines, part of the Federation of Indian Airlines, issued a joint statement saying they were barring Gaekwad from their flights. “We believe that an assault on any one of our employees is an assault on all of us and on ordinary law-abiding citizens of our country who work hard to earn a living. We believe that exemplary action should be taken in such incidents to protect employee morale and public safety,” the airlines said.

A Vistara spokesperson said: “We also fully support the promulgation of a ‘no fly’ list and concur with the FIA and Air India in seeking the support of the Government and security agencies to enforce such a directive whereby passengers on the ‘no fly list’ will not be permitted to fly on any of the airlines.”

An AirAsia spokesperson said: “The airline is fully committed to providing a safe and comfortable journey to our guests. We are happy to participate in the move as long as the terms and conditions are laid down clearly and standardized by Government or a regulatory body. AirAsia India does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of other guests and crew members on board at risk. We will support any decision taken by the industry with regards to the recent incident involving an Air India staff.”

G P Rao, General Manager, Corporate Communication of Air India, said: “Gaekwad cannot fly on Air India and FIA airlines because of passenger safety issue. Now he is blacklisted.”

An Air India official said the airline has also written to the Shiv Sena, communicating its decision to cancel Gaekwad’s ticket.

“We have intimated Shiv Sena that we can’t fly Gaekwad on his return flight because our employees are agitated. Our airport employees have said that they won’t attend to him and they won’t let him enter… we have written to Shiv Sena and in return, they have assured us that the party will advise the MP not to fly Air India today,” an official said.

As the clamour for action against Gaekwad grew, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju promised action. “It was an unfortunate incident. It should never have happened. What has to happen (now), will happen. I am not saying no action has to be taken. Action has to be taken and we will do it. That is not the problem at all. I am also an MP. We are not above the law and we have to follow the law of the land,” he told reporters outside Parliament House.

